Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of FormFactor worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2,953.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220,834 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

