Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 150,500 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150,500 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up about 3.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Cognex worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognex by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cognex by 31.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,333,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 557,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.