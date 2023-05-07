Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $201.33 million and $2.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,697,457 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

