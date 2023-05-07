MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $741.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity at MRC Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.