Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 134,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.