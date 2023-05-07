National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.83 on July 4th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.60.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Australia Bank

In related news, insider Ross McEwan 159,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.