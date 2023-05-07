NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.91 billion. NCR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 4,758,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Trading of NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in NCR by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NCR by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.