NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $49.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00005948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,060,120 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

