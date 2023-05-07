NEAR Protocol Price Down 10.6% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00006079 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $33.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,655,692 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

