Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBLY. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$20.20 on Wednesday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$18.70 and a 1 year high of C$27.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$898.50 million and a P/E ratio of 87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

