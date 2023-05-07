Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVCN. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
