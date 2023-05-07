Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVCN. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neovasc Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Natixis owned about 1.82% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.