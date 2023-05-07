Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.8% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $322.76. 3,990,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.37. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

