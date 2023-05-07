NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.25 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.32 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

NTCT stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.