NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$945.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.07 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.62. 494,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 41.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

