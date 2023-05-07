New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $56.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,743,000 after acquiring an additional 195,170 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,145 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

