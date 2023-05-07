New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 32.72%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

