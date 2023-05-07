New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.88. 627,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,820. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 121.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.