NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

