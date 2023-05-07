Nexum Price Tops $0.0866 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $9,372.18 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

