Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NLTBF opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.74. Nolato AB has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.00.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

