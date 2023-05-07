Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 881,796 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 382.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,796 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Kroger worth $49,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.