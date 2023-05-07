Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of MSCI worth $72,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MSCI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $473.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.83. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

