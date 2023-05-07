Nordea Investment Management AB Has $65.65 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 294.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $65,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

