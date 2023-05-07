Nordea Investment Management AB Has $68.28 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.65% of Masco worth $68,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,779. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.45 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

