Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $88,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $143.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.