Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,696,299 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696,299 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $61,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 911.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

