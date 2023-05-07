Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

