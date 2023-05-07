Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. 137,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,045. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

