Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 254,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Northwest Natural by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.