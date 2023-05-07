NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03, reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NV5 Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.28-$5.69 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.25. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $91.42 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 13.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

