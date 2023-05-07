Nwam LLC Buys 263 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.84.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

