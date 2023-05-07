Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

