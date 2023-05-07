Nwam LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $384.66 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $355.05. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

