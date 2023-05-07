Nwam LLC Purchases 1,991 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,320,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

