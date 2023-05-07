Nwam LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

