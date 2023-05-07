NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,261.61 or 1.00050626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002341 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

