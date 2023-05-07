NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
