NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

