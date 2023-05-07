Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $322.43 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $322.43 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.59 or 0.06635938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00057454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0578619 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $18,053,053.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

