Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

OTLY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

