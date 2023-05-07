OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $37.75. 1,029,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,257. OGE Energy has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.