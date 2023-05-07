OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

