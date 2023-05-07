Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $86.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

