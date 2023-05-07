OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 186,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,953. The firm has a market cap of $428.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,972.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $454,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,972.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 52,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,742 and have sold 92,855 shares worth $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $225,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.