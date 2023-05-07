Oppenheimer Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $42.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of PERI opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 8,337.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

