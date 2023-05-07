Oppenheimer Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $42.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.80.
Perion Network Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PERI opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 8,337.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
