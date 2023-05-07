Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 110.50%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $22.52 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
