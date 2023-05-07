Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 14,128 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,057. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

