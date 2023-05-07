Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $23.25 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,715,000 after buying an additional 504,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,353. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

