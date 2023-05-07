Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 833,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,049. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

