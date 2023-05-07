Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, insider Robert G. Coradi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Robert G. Coradi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at $550,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $333,234.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,191.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $97,809 and sold 20,325 shares valued at $467,784. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

