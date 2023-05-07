Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.
Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ORRF stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.
