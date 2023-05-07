Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,258 shares of company stock worth $445,604. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

